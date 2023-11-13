Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 4.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 339,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,870,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -1.01.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni acquired 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 83.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

