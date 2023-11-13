Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,357,600 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the October 15th total of 894,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 969.7 days.
SNPTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CLSA lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.
