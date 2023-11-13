Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP Sells $1,033,272.72 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, George Kao sold 2,968 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $10.23 on Monday, hitting $255.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $357.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

