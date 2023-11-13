Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days.

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:SUMXF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.87. 1,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14. Supremex has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

