Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days.
Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
