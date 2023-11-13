Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance
SUSRF stock remained flat at $11.84 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $18.40.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile
