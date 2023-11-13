SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 59,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 111.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 20.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 307,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

SSSS stock remained flat at $3.79 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 46,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.71. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

