SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 59,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
SSSS stock remained flat at $3.79 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 46,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.71. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35.
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
