Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting SEK 16.74. 29,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 15.17 and a 12-month high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.08. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

