Swipe (SXP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $210.80 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Swipe has a total market cap of $210.80 million and approximately $45.56 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 584,136,755 coins and its circulating supply is 584,140,738 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

