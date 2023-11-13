Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of SWQGF stock remained flat at $205.00 during midday trading on Monday. Swissquote Group has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.75 and its 200 day moving average is $186.09.

Get Swissquote Group alerts:

About Swissquote Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex.

Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.