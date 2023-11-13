Symbol One Day Volume Hits $818,647.19 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $178.29 million and $818,647.19 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,274,042,641 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,502,824 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.