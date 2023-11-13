Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of SYY remained flat at $67.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 651,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,239. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
