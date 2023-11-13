Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in October

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the October 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sysmex Stock Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.71. Sysmex has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $36.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Sysmex Company Profile
