Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in October

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the October 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sysmex Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.71. Sysmex has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $36.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Sysmex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.