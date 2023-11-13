T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Down 25.5% in October

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

T Stamp Price Performance

Shares of T Stamp stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.41. 19,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 195.62% and a negative return on equity of 551.62%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

T Stamp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T Stamp by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T Stamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T Stamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Further Reading

