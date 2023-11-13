Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 42,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 29,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.93 ($0.05).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 53.70 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.37.
Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.
