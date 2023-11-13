Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.16. 1,148,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

