Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 298,378 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 779.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 120,274 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 8.6 %

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 37,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,341. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

target hospitality corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the united states. the company operates through three segments: permian basin, bakken basin, and government. it owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

