Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $200.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average of $225.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $589,948,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

