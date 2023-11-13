TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,971,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,142 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $272,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after buying an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TELUS by 8.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $585,872,000 after buying an additional 2,176,610 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,447,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TELUS by 1,967.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 1,674,797 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TU. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.41. 558,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,298. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.42%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.