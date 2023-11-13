Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Temenos Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Temenos stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881. Temenos has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $92.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52.

Temenos Company Profile

Read More

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

