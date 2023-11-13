Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE TVE traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.10. 15,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,569. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile
for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.