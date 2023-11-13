Tenset Tops 24-Hour Volume of $114,884.42 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Tenset has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $33.43 million and approximately $114,884.42 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

10SET is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,315,696 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

