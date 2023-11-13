Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Update

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,873,600 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 15,792,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,970.7 days.

Terna Stock Performance

Shares of TERRF stock remained flat at $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Terna has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Terna in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Terna Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

