Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $462.89 million and approximately $53.46 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002052 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,830,436,187,421 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,386,835,580 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.