Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $460.04 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $460.04 million and approximately $56.08 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,830,453,856,402 coins and its circulating supply is 5,808,288,112,130 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

