TerraClassicUSD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.82 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $123.33 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,789,607,229 coins and its circulating supply is 8,983,057,359 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

