TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 13.3% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $119.61 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,789,543,101 coins and its circulating supply is 8,982,987,204 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

