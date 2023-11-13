The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) VP Acquires 10,000 Shares

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) VP Douglass L. Noe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at $180,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. 523,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,926. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

AAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aaron’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 231.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.