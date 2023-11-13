The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Director Katherine Oliver Buys 855 Shares

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) Director Katherine Oliver acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $20,109.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,518.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.88. 284,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,096. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $947.32 million, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

