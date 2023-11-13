The Eastern Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Eastern Stock Performance

EML stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern

In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,573.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,773 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,084.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,035 shares in the company, valued at $224,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $90,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,933.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,113 shares of company stock worth $203,231. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

