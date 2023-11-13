The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez Buys 835 Shares

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,197.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,583.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 174 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,245.10.

On Monday, September 11th, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,773 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,084.18.

On Thursday, September 7th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $22,576.54.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $22,601.16.

On Thursday, August 31st, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,385.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,317.00.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EML traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

