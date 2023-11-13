The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

