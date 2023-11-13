The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on The Glimpse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.87 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group Stock Down 4.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 93,478 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

VRAR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 8,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 117.08% and a negative net margin of 211.87%.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

