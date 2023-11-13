ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 32.8% in October

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

ThermoGenesis Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of THMO traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.92). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 145.48% and a negative return on equity of 365.72%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ThermoGenesis by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

