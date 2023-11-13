Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $286.12 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $286.12 million and $8.22 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,346,554,974 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.