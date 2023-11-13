Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

THNCF remained flat at $1.82 on Monday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894. Thinkific Labs has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products.

