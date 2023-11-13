Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
View Our Latest Report on Thinkific Labs
Thinkific Labs Price Performance
Thinkific Labs Company Profile
Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thinkific Labs
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.