Thomas W. Powell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 737,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,088,981.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.40. 73,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market cap of $977.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.80. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $91.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 73,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $208,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34,455 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
