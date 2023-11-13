Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $255.21 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $255.21 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,570.18 or 1.00053830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005081 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,387,567,256.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02561681 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $18,211,064.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

