Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Tiger Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TBLMY traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.12. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.56.
About Tiger Brands
