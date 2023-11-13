Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Up 49.5% in October

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the October 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of TTNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. 13,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Featured Stories

