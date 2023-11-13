tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $189.75 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. tomiNet has a total market cap of $189.75 million and $45.32 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00006334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,327,195 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.18584251 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $50,437,549.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

