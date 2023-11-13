Torah Network (VP) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Torah Network (VP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $31,399.72 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Torah Network

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.51691867 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $27,751.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

