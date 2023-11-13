TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Down 35.8% in October

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TORM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TORM stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,970. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. TORM has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.65%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.