Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.73), with a volume of 11486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.73).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
