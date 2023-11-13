TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 505,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TOWN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

TowneBank Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after acquiring an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 678,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,040,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,682. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

