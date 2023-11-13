TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWNGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 505,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TOWN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOWN

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after acquiring an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 678,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,040,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,682. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.