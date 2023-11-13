Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.57% from the stock’s current price.

TNL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 514,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 227,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 18.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,308,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,883,000 after acquiring an additional 656,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

