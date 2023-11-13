TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 1,226 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $132,015.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.85. 246,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,983. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

