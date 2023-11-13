TRON Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, TRON has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and approximately $299.17 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001969 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001983 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,678,215,073 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.