Truist Financial Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $3.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP remained flat at $3.32 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,378. The stock has a market cap of $991.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 137.0% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

