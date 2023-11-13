TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Up 51.0% in October

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the October 15th total of 979,900 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

TTEC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,340. The company has a market capitalization of $750.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. TTEC has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,876,000 after buying an additional 101,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

