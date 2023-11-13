TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $18.75

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.30. TXO Partners shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 702 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $570.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

